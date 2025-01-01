$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2008 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
VIN 2T1BR32EX8C867030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL PROCEEDS GO TO CANADIAN MENTAL HEALTH. MANUAL TRANSMISSION.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
