2008 Toyota Prius

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2008 Toyota Prius

2008 Toyota Prius

2008 Toyota Prius

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10039176
  • Stock #: 256733
  • VIN: JTDKB20UX83335469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 256733
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE. TPMS LIGHT ON. BRAKE PAD WARNING LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

