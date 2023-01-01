Menu
2008 Toyota Prius

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2008 Toyota Prius

2008 Toyota Prius

2008 Toyota Prius

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10088772
  • Stock #: 256894
  • VIN: JTDKB20U483376793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 256894
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT ON. 4 EXTRA TIRES NOT ON. RIMS.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

