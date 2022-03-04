Menu
2008 Toyota Prius

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8552000
  • Stock #: 245984
  • VIN: JTDKB20U883378174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BRN
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 245984
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

