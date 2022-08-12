Menu
2008 Volkswagen City Jetta

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8974075
  Stock #: 250013
  VIN: 3VWTK29M78M666240

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour GRY
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ABS LIGHT IS ON. NOISY EXHAUST. ANTI-LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE.

Vehicle Features

Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

