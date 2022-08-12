$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 Volkswagen City Jetta
Used
- Listing ID: 8974075
- Stock #: 250013
- VIN: 3VWTK29M78M666240
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GRY
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ABS LIGHT IS ON. NOISY EXHAUST. ANTI-LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE.
Vehicle Features
Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel
