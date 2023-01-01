Menu
TPMS LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT ON.AIRBAG LIGHT ON. BULB LIGHT ON.BRAKE LIGHT ON. ENGINE LIGHT ON.

2008 Volkswagen Rabbit

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2008 Volkswagen Rabbit

2008 Volkswagen Rabbit

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN WVWDA71K48W023894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT ON.AIRBAG LIGHT ON. BULB LIGHT ON.BRAKE LIGHT ON. ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-XXXX

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2008 Volkswagen Rabbit