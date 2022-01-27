$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Audi Q7
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
1-888-450-6224
Used
- Listing ID: 8156752
- Stock #: 901926
- VIN: WA1AY64LX9D015433
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN TORONTO ON.UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD.TPMS LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning,Electric Windows,Power Locks,DashBoard Lights: TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitor System)-Traction,Radio: AM-FM-Compact Disc
