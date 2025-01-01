Menu
ENGINE LIGHT ON.

2009 BMW 3 Series

0 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2009 BMW 3 Series

328 XI

12579296

2009 BMW 3 Series

328 XI

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12579296
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN WBAPK73529A454795

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Call Dealer

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2009 BMW 3 Series