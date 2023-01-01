Menu
2009 Chevrolet Express

0 KM

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
G2500

Location

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Used
  • Listing ID: 10144158
  • Stock #: 255514
  • VIN: 1GCGG25C291133908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

