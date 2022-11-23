$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Express
G3500
G3500
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
1-888-450-6224
Used
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9369487
- Stock #: 252822
- VIN: 1GCHG356591160962
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHT
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNFIT OWNERSHIP. TPMS LIGHT IS ON. ENGINE LIGHT IS ON.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5