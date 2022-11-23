Menu
2009 Chevrolet Malibu

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2009 Chevrolet Malibu

2009 Chevrolet Malibu

HYBRID

2009 Chevrolet Malibu

HYBRID

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9379756
  • Stock #: 252605
  • VIN: 1G1ZF57599F145884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLU
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 252605
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP. ENGINE LIGHT IS ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

