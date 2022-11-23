2009 Chevrolet Malibu

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9379756

9379756 Stock #: 252605

252605 VIN: 1G1ZF57599F145884

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BLU

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 252605

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.