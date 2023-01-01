Menu
2009 Chevrolet Silverado

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2009 Chevrolet Silverado

2009 Chevrolet Silverado

K2500 HE

2009 Chevrolet Silverado

K2500 HE

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  Listing ID: 9477597
  Stock #: 252081
  VIN: 1GCHK44649F188745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP.TPMS LIGHT IS ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

