Menu
Account
Sign In
UNFIT OWNERSHIP-MUST TOW VEHICLE. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE.

2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10860840
  2. 10860840
  3. 10860840
  4. 10860840
  5. 10860840
  6. 10860840
  7. 10860840
  8. 10860840
  9. 10860840
  10. 10860840
  11. 10860840
  12. 10860840
  13. 10860840
  14. 10860840
  15. 10860840
  16. 10860840
  17. 10860840
  18. 10860840
  19. 10860840
  20. 10860840
  21. 10860840
  22. 10860840
  23. 10860840
  24. 10860840
  25. 10860840
  26. 10860840
  27. 10860840
  28. 10860840
  29. 10860840
  30. 10860840
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 1GNDT33S592131294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP-MUST TOW VEHICLE. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2011 Ford E-250 Econoline for sale in Innisfil, ON
2011 Ford E-250 Econoline 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Explorer Police IN for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 Ford Explorer Police IN 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe Police for sale in Innisfil, ON
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe Police 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer