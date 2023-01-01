Menu
2009 Dodge Caliber

223,451 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

2009 Dodge Caliber

2009 Dodge Caliber

SXT

2009 Dodge Caliber

SXT

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

223,451KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9639868
  • Stock #: 11353BUZ
  • VIN: 1B3HB48AX9D204216

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 11353BUZ
  • Mileage 223,451 KM

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
ABS Brakes
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

