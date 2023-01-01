$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Dodge Caliber
SXT
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
223,451KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9639868
- Stock #: 11353BUZ
- VIN: 1B3HB48AX9D204216
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 223,451 KM
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
ABS Brakes
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9