UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION-DAMAGE. FORMER EMERGENCY SERVICE VEHICLE.

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

13074513

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 2D8HN44X99R561174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION-DAMAGE. FORMER EMERGENCY SERVICE VEHICLE.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
