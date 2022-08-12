Menu
2009 Dodge Journey

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2009 Dodge Journey

2009 Dodge Journey

SXT

2009 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Used
  Listing ID: 8974081
  Stock #: 250016
  VIN: 3D4GH57V99T614585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT IS ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

