Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Dodge Journey

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Journey

2009 Dodge Journey

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 9083836
  2. 9083836
  3. 9083836
  4. 9083836
  5. 9083836
  6. 9083836
  7. 9083836
  8. 9083836
  9. 9083836
  10. 9083836
  11. 9083836
  12. 9083836
  13. 9083836
  14. 9083836
  15. 9083836
  16. 9083836
  17. 9083836
  18. 9083836
  19. 9083836
  20. 9083836
  21. 9083836
  22. 9083836
  23. 9083836
  24. 9083836
  25. 9083836
  26. 9083836
  27. 9083836
  28. 9083836
  29. 9083836
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9083836
  • Stock #: 250934
  • VIN: 3D4GG57V49T521220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLU
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2013 Ford F-150 SUPE...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

1-888-450-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-450-6224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory