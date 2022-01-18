Menu
2009 Dodge Ram 2500

0 KM

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Used
  • Listing ID: 8143717
  • Stock #: 901875
  • VIN: 3D7KS28L69G516259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 901875
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN TORONTO ON.UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD.STRUCTURAL DAMAGE-ALTERATION. ENGINE LIGHT ON.TPMS LIGHT ON

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Power Locks,Tilt Wheel,Interior Colour: Grey,DashBoard Lights: Engine-Service Required-TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitor System),Radio: AM-FM-Compact Disc

