2009 Ford F-150
SUPER CAB
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Listing ID: 10219305
- Stock #: 251655
- VIN: 1FTRX14889FB43409
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SIL
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
TPMS LIGHT IS ON. AIR CONDITIONING INOPERABLE. KEYLESS ENTRY ACCESS CARD IN OFFICE.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5