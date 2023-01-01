Menu
2009 Ford F-150

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2009 Ford F-150

2009 Ford F-150

SUPER CAB

2009 Ford F-150

SUPER CAB

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10219305
  • Stock #: 251655
  • VIN: 1FTRX14889FB43409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT IS ON. AIR CONDITIONING INOPERABLE. KEYLESS ENTRY ACCESS CARD IN OFFICE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

