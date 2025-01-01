Menu
TPMS LIGHT ON. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION-DAMAGE.

2009 Ford F-150

0 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Ford F-150

SUPER CAB

12668580

2009 Ford F-150

SUPER CAB

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1FTRX14829FB45253

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour BLK
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT ON. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION-DAMAGE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
2009 Ford F-150