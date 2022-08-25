$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Toronto Auction
1-888-450-6224
2009 Ford F-150
2009 Ford F-150
SUPERCREW
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
1-888-450-6224
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 8986630
- Stock #: 250232
- VIN: 1FTRW14849FA34190
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPE
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5