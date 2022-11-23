Menu
2009 Ford F-150

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2009 Ford F-150

2009 Ford F-150

SUPERCREW

2009 Ford F-150

SUPERCREW

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9394807
  • Stock #: 252947
  • VIN: 1FTPW14V79FB38492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 252947
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT IS ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

