2009 Ford F-250

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2009 Ford F-250

2009 Ford F-250

SD

2009 Ford F-250

SD

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 8140600
  • Stock #: 901865
  • VIN: 1FTSX20539EA59653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 901865
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN TORONTO ON. UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD. STRUCTURAL DAMAGE-ALTERATION.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning,Interior Colour: Grey,Radio: AM-FM

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

