2009 Ford F-350

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Super Duty

Location

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 8190147
  • Stock #: 245640
  • VIN: 1FTWW30R49EB07514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

. TPMS LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Tilt Wheel

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

