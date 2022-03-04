2009 GMC Sierra 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8570882

8570882 Stock #: 246010

246010 VIN: 1GTEC14C89Z232653

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour WHT

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.