2009 Honda Civic
2009 Honda Civic
LX
Used
- Listing ID: 10504938
- Stock #: 259228
- VIN: 2HGFG11699H002192
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE LIGHT ON. DRL LIGHT ON. TRUNK LATCH BROKEN.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof
