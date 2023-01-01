2009 Honda Civic

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10504938

10504938 Stock #: 259228

259228 VIN: 2HGFG11699H002192

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BLK

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.