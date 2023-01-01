Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Honda Civic

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda Civic

LX

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10504938
  2. 10504938
  3. 10504938
  4. 10504938
  5. 10504938
  6. 10504938
  7. 10504938
  8. 10504938
  9. 10504938
  10. 10504938
  11. 10504938
  12. 10504938
  13. 10504938
  14. 10504938
  15. 10504938
  16. 10504938
  17. 10504938
  18. 10504938
  19. 10504938
  20. 10504938
  21. 10504938
  22. 10504938
  23. 10504938
  24. 10504938
  25. 10504938
  26. 10504938
  27. 10504938
  28. 10504938
  29. 10504938
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10504938
  • Stock #: 259228
  • VIN: 2HGFG11699H002192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON. DRL LIGHT ON. TRUNK LATCH BROKEN.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2009 Honda Civic LX
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Frontier
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Ford Escape XLT
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory