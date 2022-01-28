Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Honda Civic

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda Civic

Hybrid

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 8190141
  2. 8190141
  3. 8190141
  4. 8190141
  5. 8190141
  6. 8190141
  7. 8190141
  8. 8190141
  9. 8190141
  10. 8190141
  11. 8190141
  12. 8190141
  13. 8190141
  14. 8190141
  15. 8190141
  16. 8190141
  17. 8190141
  18. 8190141
  19. 8190141
  20. 8190141
  21. 8190141
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8190141
  • Stock #: 241056
  • VIN: JHMFA36239S800163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 241056
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2015 GMC Sierra
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Impal...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

1-888-450-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-450-6224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory