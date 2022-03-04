Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Honda Civic

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda Civic

Hybrid

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 8552021
  2. 8552021
  3. 8552021
  4. 8552021
  5. 8552021
  6. 8552021
  7. 8552021
  8. 8552021
  9. 8552021
  10. 8552021
  11. 8552021
  12. 8552021
  13. 8552021
  14. 8552021
  15. 8552021
  16. 8552021
  17. 8552021
  18. 8552021
  19. 8552021
  20. 8552021
  21. 8552021
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8552021
  • Stock #: 245999
  • VIN: JHMFA36289S800787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 245999
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2008 Honda Civic Hyb...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Ford E-250 Econ...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Honda Civic Hyb...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

1-888-450-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-450-6224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory