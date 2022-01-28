Menu
2009 Honda CR-V

0 KM

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
2009 Honda CR-V

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  • Listing ID: 8244135
  • Stock #: 902013
  • VIN: 5J6RE38549L800591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SLV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 902013
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN BRADFORD ON.UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Tilt Wheel,Interior Colour: Black,Radio: AM-FM-Compact Disc

