Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Honda CR-V

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
2009 Honda CR-V

2009 Honda CR-V

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda CR-V

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 8735576
  2. 8735576
  3. 8735576
  4. 8735576
  5. 8735576
  6. 8735576
  7. 8735576
  8. 8735576
  9. 8735576
  10. 8735576
  11. 8735576
  12. 8735576
  13. 8735576
  14. 8735576
  15. 8735576
  16. 8735576
  17. 8735576
  18. 8735576
  19. 8735576
  20. 8735576
  21. 8735576
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8735576
  • Stock #: 248742
  • VIN: 5J6RE48709L800319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2012 Ford F-150 SUPE...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
1995 Pontiac Firebir...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Lincoln MKZ
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

1-888-450-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-450-6224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory