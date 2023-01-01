Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Jeep Patriot

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

Contact Seller
2009 Jeep Patriot

2009 Jeep Patriot

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Jeep Patriot

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

  1. 9651103
  2. 9651103
  3. 9651103
  4. 9651103
  5. 9651103
  6. 9651103
  7. 9651103
  8. 9651103
  9. 9651103
  10. 9651103
  11. 9651103
  12. 9651103
  13. 9651103
  14. 9651103
  15. 9651103
  16. 9651103
  17. 9651103
  18. 9651103
  19. 9651103
  20. 9651103
  21. 9651103
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 9651103
  • Stock #: 254268
  • VIN: 1J4FF28B49D212023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2013 RAM 1500 Longhorn
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Jeep Patriot
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2007 Ford Freestyle
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Quick Links
Directions Inventory