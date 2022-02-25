Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Jeep Wrangler

167,935 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

Contact Seller
2009 Jeep Wrangler

2009 Jeep Wrangler

X

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Jeep Wrangler

X

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

  1. 8324739
  2. 8324739
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

167,935KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8324739
  • Stock #: 45152AUZ
  • VIN: 1J4FA24169L724044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 167,935 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 123,024 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Classi...
 38,285 KM
$49,998 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Gladiator ...
 78,722 KM
$59,898 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory