2009 Kia Rio
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
VIN KNADE223896472086
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ORG
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL PROCEEDS TO GO GUELPH FOOD BANK. BATTERY LIGHT ON.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
2009 Kia Rio