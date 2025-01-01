Menu
ALL PROCEEDS TO GO GUELPH FOOD BANK. BATTERY LIGHT ON.

2009 Kia Rio

0 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Kia Rio

12854261

2009 Kia Rio

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN KNADE223896472086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ORG
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL PROCEEDS TO GO GUELPH FOOD BANK. BATTERY LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

866-229-2253

$CALL

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2009 Kia Rio