Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Kia Sportage

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
2009 Kia Sportage

2009 Kia Sportage

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Kia Sportage

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 8817824
  2. 8817824
  3. 8817824
  4. 8817824
  5. 8817824
  6. 8817824
  7. 8817824
  8. 8817824
  9. 8817824
  10. 8817824
  11. 8817824
  12. 8817824
  13. 8817824
  14. 8817824
  15. 8817824
  16. 8817824
  17. 8817824
  18. 8817824
  19. 8817824
  20. 8817824
  21. 8817824
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8817824
  • Stock #: 249004
  • VIN: KNDJF722597564631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

4 EXTRA TIRES.RIMS.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2010 Ford F-350 Supe...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Ford E-250 Econ...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 SUPE...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

1-888-450-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-450-6224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory