BRAKE LIGHT ON. ENGINE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERATIVE. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON.

2009 Land Rover Range Rover

0 KM

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

VIN SALSK25419A198193

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

BRAKE LIGHT ON. ENGINE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERATIVE. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253

2009 Land Rover Range Rover