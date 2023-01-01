Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Mercedes-Benz B200

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2009 Mercedes-Benz B200

2009 Mercedes-Benz B200

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Mercedes-Benz B200

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10339707
  2. 10339707
  3. 10339707
  4. 10339707
  5. 10339707
  6. 10339707
  7. 10339707
  8. 10339707
  9. 10339707
  10. 10339707
  11. 10339707
  12. 10339707
  13. 10339707
  14. 10339707
  15. 10339707
  16. 10339707
  17. 10339707
  18. 10339707
  19. 10339707
  20. 10339707
  21. 10339707
  22. 10339707
  23. 10339707
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10339707
  • Stock #: 258022
  • VIN: WDDFH33X59J434098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

SERVICE LIGHT IS ON. TPMS LIGHT IS ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2017 Ford Fusion SE
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 SUPE...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory