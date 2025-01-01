Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Nissan Versa

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Nissan Versa

Watch This Vehicle
12202501

2009 Nissan Versa

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 3N1BC13E89L436546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2017 Mercedes CLA for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 Mercedes CLA 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Innisfil, ON
2014 RAM 1500 ST 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Land Rover Defender 110 X-DYN for sale in Innisfil, ON
2024 Land Rover Defender 110 X-DYN 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2009 Nissan Versa