Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Pontiac G3

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Pontiac G3

Wave

Watch This Vehicle
12530383

2009 Pontiac G3

Wave

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12530383
  2. 12530383
  3. 12530383
  4. 12530383
  5. 12530383
  6. 12530383
  7. 12530383
  8. 12530383
  9. 12530383
  10. 12530383
  11. 12530383
  12. 12530383
  13. 12530383
  14. 12530383
  15. 12530383
  16. 12530383
  17. 12530383
  18. 12530383
  19. 12530383
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN KL2TV55E49B397684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2011 Subaru Outback 2.5I Limit for sale in Innisfil, ON
2011 Subaru Outback 2.5I Limit 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan C. V for sale in Innisfil, ON
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan C. V 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan C. V for sale in Innisfil, ON
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan C. V 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2009 Pontiac G3