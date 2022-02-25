2009 Subaru Forester

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8373288

8373288 Stock #: 902305

902305 VIN: JF2SH63649H785028

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BLK

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 902305

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Power Seats,Tilt Wheel,Interior Colour: Black,Radio: AM-FM-Compact Disc

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.