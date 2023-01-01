Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Subaru Impreza

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2009 Subaru Impreza

2009 Subaru Impreza

2.5i

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Subaru Impreza

2.5i

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10441137
  2. 10441137
  3. 10441137
  4. 10441137
  5. 10441137
  6. 10441137
  7. 10441137
  8. 10441137
  9. 10441137
  10. 10441137
  11. 10441137
  12. 10441137
  13. 10441137
  14. 10441137
  15. 10441137
  16. 10441137
  17. 10441137
  18. 10441137
  19. 10441137
  20. 10441137
  21. 10441137
  22. 10441137
  23. 10441137
  24. 10441137
  25. 10441137
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10441137
  • Stock #: 259066
  • VIN: JF1GH62629G820246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLU
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Audi A3 Premium...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory