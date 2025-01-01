Menu
Account
Sign In
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. TPMS LIGHT ON.

2009 Toyota Prius

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Toyota Prius

Watch This Vehicle
13131286

2009 Toyota Prius

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 13131286
  2. 13131286
  3. 13131286
  4. 13131286
  5. 13131286
  6. 13131286
  7. 13131286
  8. 13131286
  9. 13131286
  10. 13131286
  11. 13131286
  12. 13131286
  13. 13131286
  14. 13131286
  15. 13131286
  16. 13131286
  17. 13131286
  18. 13131286
  19. 13131286
  20. 13131286
  21. 13131286
  22. 13131286
  23. 13131286
  24. 13131286
  25. 13131286
  26. 13131286
  27. 13131286
  28. 13131286
  29. 13131286
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN JTDKB20U197831500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 282750
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. TPMS LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2009 Toyota Prius for sale in Innisfil, ON
2009 Toyota Prius 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2005 Audi Allroad for sale in Innisfil, ON
2005 Audi Allroad 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 CHEVRO CRUZE LS for sale in Innisfil, ON
2014 CHEVRO CRUZE LS 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2009 Toyota Prius