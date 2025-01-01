2009 Toyota Prius

$CALL+ taxes & licensing
VIN JTDKB20U197831500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHT
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 282750
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. TPMS LIGHT ON.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
