2009 Toyota Prius

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2009 Toyota Prius

2009 Toyota Prius

2009 Toyota Prius

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8952031
  • Stock #: 245727
  • VIN: JTDKB20U293473511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 245727
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP. TPMS LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-XXXX

1-888-450-6224

