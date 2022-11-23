Menu
2010 Audi A5

0 KM

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

  Listing ID: 9394429
  Stock #: 252896
  VIN: WAUCKBFR0AA020783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ABS LIGHT IS ON. ENGINE LIGHT IS ON. T. C LIGHT IS ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

