Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 BMW X3

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 BMW X3

xDrive30i

Watch This Vehicle

2010 BMW X3

xDrive30i

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN WBXPC9C43AWK16189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic TRADE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic TRADE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Rogue SPORT for sale in Innisfil, ON
2019 Nissan Rogue SPORT 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson Sport AND E for sale in Innisfil, ON
2016 Hyundai Tucson Sport AND E 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2010 BMW X3