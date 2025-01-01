$1,900+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt
LT w/1SA
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$1,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 233,632 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for an affordable and reliable vehicle? Look no further than this 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt LT! With its sleek design, fuel-efficient 2.2L 4-cylinder engine, and smooth automatic transmission, the Cobalt offers a comfortable and enjoyable ride without breaking the bank. Perfect for both city driving and longer trips, it combines practicality with style. This sedan features a spacious interior, and modern amenities like air conditioning, cruise control, and an easy-to-use audio system. Whether you're a first-time buyer or looking for a dependable commuter car, the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt LT is a smart choice that offers exceptional value for your money!Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
