Looking for an affordable and reliable vehicle? Look no further than this 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt LT! With its sleek design, fuel-efficient 2.2L 4-cylinder engine, and smooth automatic transmission, the Cobalt offers a comfortable and enjoyable ride without breaking the bank. Perfect for both city driving and longer trips, it combines practicality with style. This sedan features a spacious interior, and modern amenities like air conditioning, cruise control, and an easy-to-use audio system. Whether youre a first-time buyer or looking for a dependable commuter car, the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt LT is a smart choice that offers exceptional value for your money!Vehicle Sold AS-IS The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

233,632 KM

$1,900

+ tax & licensing
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Used
233,632KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1AD5F58A7210582

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 233,632 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an affordable and reliable vehicle? Look no further than this 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt LT! With its sleek design, fuel-efficient 2.2L 4-cylinder engine, and smooth automatic transmission, the Cobalt offers a comfortable and enjoyable ride without breaking the bank. Perfect for both city driving and longer trips, it combines practicality with style. This sedan features a spacious interior, and modern amenities like air conditioning, cruise control, and an easy-to-use audio system. Whether you're a first-time buyer or looking for a dependable commuter car, the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt LT is a smart choice that offers exceptional value for your money!Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: traction control
2.2L DOHC SFI "ECOTEC" L4 ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

