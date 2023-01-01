Menu
2010 Chevrolet Equinox

0 KM

LT

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Used
  • Listing ID: 10074474
  • Stock #: 256745
  • VIN: 2CNALPEW4A6388646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON.FORMER US VEHICLE:OHIO & MICHIGAN.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

