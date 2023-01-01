$CALL+ tax & licensing
North Toronto Auction
2010 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Listing ID: 10074474
- Stock #: 256745
- VIN: 2CNALPEW4A6388646
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GRY
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE LIGHT ON.FORMER US VEHICLE:OHIO & MICHIGAN.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5