2010 Chevrolet SUBURBAN K1500 LTZ

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9064738
  • Stock #: 250672
  • VIN: 1GNUKKE31AR117178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 250672
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO.COMES WITH NAVIGATION.ENGINE PROBLEMS.WHEELS MISSING LUGNUTS

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

