2010 Chevrolet SUBURBAN K1500 LTZ
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
1-888-450-6224
Used
- Listing ID: 9064738
- Stock #: 250672
- VIN: 1GNUKKE31AR117178
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250672
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCIAL REPO.COMES WITH NAVIGATION.ENGINE PROBLEMS.WHEELS MISSING LUGNUTS
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats
