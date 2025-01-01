Menu
2 SETS OF TIRES ON RIMS. STEERING FLUID LEAK. FRONT PASSENGER WINDOW BROKEN.

2010 Dodge Avenger

0 KM

12712593

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
VIN 1B3CC5FV2AN118836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLU
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2 SETS OF TIRES ON RIMS. STEERING FLUID LEAK. FRONT PASSENGER WINDOW BROKEN.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

