2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9711832
  Stock #: 253779
  VIN: 2D4RN1AE7AR164056

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour BLU
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 253779
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP. POWER WINDOW CONTROLS NON-OPERATIVE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

