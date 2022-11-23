$CALL+ tax & licensing
North Toronto Auction
2010 Dodge Journey
SXT
Location
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Listing ID: 9394441
- Stock #: 252930
- VIN: 3D4PG5FV7AT157235
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
TPMS LIGHT IS ON. ENGINE LIGHT IS ON.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5